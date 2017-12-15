Asset reclaim order made after Haverhill supermarket theft

A manager who stole £24,000 from the Haverhill supermarket where he worked has been ordered to hand over his last remaining assets.

Mark Tebbit, 36, of Risbygate Street, Bury St Edmunds, had been employed as a night manager at Sainsbury’s.

Last month Tebbit, who had a gambling addiction, was handed a 12 months prison sentence, suspended for one year, at Ipswich Crown Court after pleading guilty to theft by an employee.

Tebbit returned to the same court last Thursday, for a Proceeds of Crime Act where Judge John Devaux heard that specialist financial investigators had established that Tebbit’s benefit had been £24,123 but he had just £610 available in assets.

Judge Devaux made a confiscation order requiring Tebbit to hand over £610 within the next month and he was warned that failure to comply with that deadline would result in 28 days imprisonment.

When Tebbit appeared last month, the court heard that he had handed himself in to police the day after the theft on September 13.

Prosecuting, Joanne Eley said after Tebbit walked into a police station and confessed to having stolen cash officers contacted the Haverhill store.

A check revealed that £24,123 was missing from a self service till and that the accompanying paperwork had not been filled in correctly.

Tebbit told police that he had a gambling addiction and had driven to Great Yarmouth where some of the money was spent at a betting shop, £1,000 was paid into his bank and the rest thrown in a litter bin.

Tebbit said he had taken an overdose of tablets the day before the theft and felt there was no reason to carry on having lost his fiancée, child and house.