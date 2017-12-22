Assurance made over the future of Haverhill sixth form

Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill has written to parents and called a meeting in order to calm fears that its sixth form is to close.

The letter was sent out earlier this week and the meeting has been arranged for Monday, January 15, where Year 10 and 11 students and their parents will be able to ‘talk about how we see the opportunities for the future and the challenges.’

Headteacher Mark Neild said in the letter: “I want to reassure you that we continue to recruit actively to the sixth form for September 2018.”

The letter explained that the school is ‘looking carefully at the implications of yet further opportunities for sixth form education in both Bury St Edmunds and Cambridge from September 2019.’

Abbeygate Sixth Form College is set to open in September 2019 on land next to King Edward VI School in Beetons Way, Bury St Edmunds.

The college will be run by the Suffolk Academies Trust and, as the Trust’s website states, will be ‘built upon successful partnerships between leading education establishments including King Edward VI School, One Sixth Form College, Samuel Ward Academy, Stour Valley Community School, Sybil Andrews Academy and West Suffolk College.’

It is expected to offer more than 40 A-level courses for 16-19-year-olds from across West Suffolk.

Mr Neild said it is not yet known what impact on Samuel Ward Academy the new college will have until it has opened and added: “We are very proud of the sixth form provision offered by Samuel Ward Academy.

“We feel it is very important that young people in Haverhill have a wide range of sixth form provision and we are pleased that Samuel Ward plays an important part in this.

“We keep the range of subjects and courses under review to ensure the programme offered meets the aspirations of those who come here.”

The meeting on January 15 starts at 7pm in the Drama Studio.