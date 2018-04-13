Author inspires pupils during visit to a Linton school

Linton Village College welcomed author Dave Cousins to talk to Year 7 students and Year 6 pupils from six local primary schools during a recent visit.

Dave, a self-described “bald bloke from Birmingham” writes the popular Charlie Merrick’s Misfits books about the adventures of an ill-fated but determined school soccer team.

He has also written 15 Days Without a Head and Waiting for Gonzo, novels for young adults which tackle challenging real-life situations with humour and heart.

The message of his presentations to the students at LVC was to be bold and determined enough to follow your dreams, and not to forget that everyone has a story to tell.

A spokeswoman for the school said: “Dave Cousins is a lively speaker and his entertaining talks featured lots of hilarious personal anecdotes as he described his journey to becoming an author.”

The visit was sponsored by Linton Children’s Book Festival.

The community-run organisation, which aims to inspire children to enjoy books and creativity, will be holding its main festival weekend May 19-20 at Linton Village College.

Free and open to all, the event will feature author talks, creative workshops, fun drop-in activities and more – find details at www.lintonbookfest.org.

Linton Children’s Book Festival is funded by the Arts Council, Linton Parish Council, Wadlow Wind Farm Community Fund and other generous supporters.