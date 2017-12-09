Awards return to salute apprenticeships in Haverhill

An award ceremony aimed at celebrating the success and achievements of apprentices in Haverhill is returning in the New Year.

The ONE Haverhill Partnership Apprenticeship Awards will be held on Friday 12 January 2018 at Sanofi, who will once again be sponsoring the event.

Now in their third year, the awards were set up to recognise the role apprentices play in Haverhill as well as companies in the town who invest in young people through apprenticeships.

John Mayhew, chair of the ONE Haverhill Partnership said: “These awards are a wonderful way to recognise the achievements of individuals and employees who contribute enormously to the local economy.

“A main priority of the ONE Haverhill Partnership is to promote employment opportunities and we look forward to receiving nominations and celebrating with them in early 2018.”

A spokesman for Haverhill pharmaceutical company, Sanofi, who are sponsoring the awards said: “We are incredibly proud and honoured to be once again supporting the ONE Haverhill Partnership Apprenticeship Awards.

“We recognise the importance of apprenticeships in local businesses as well as what young people bring to the workforce. We are very happy to be once again playing a big part in these awards.”

The five awards that will be handed out are Apprentice of the Year, Apprenticeship Employer of the Year, Overcoming Adversity Award, Apprentice Champion of the Year and Highly Commended Award. The deadline for applicants is Monday 18th December.

To nominate, please contact Dave Gooderham, communications consultant at ONE Haverhill Partnership, on dave@gooderham-pr.co.uk.

For more information about apprenticeships in Haverhill contact ONE Haverhill Partnership youth skills manager, Karen Chapple, on 07877 142000 or youthskillsmanager@onehaverhill.co.uk.