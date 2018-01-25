BREAKING: Police recover equipment stolen from Haverhill Golf Club

The quick actions of a PCSO have resulted in the recovery of a large number of items stolen during two burglaries at Haverhill Golf Club.

The items, including golf clubs, were taken during burglaries on January 16 and 17.

The recovered items were found by PCSO James Graham who had been called to Railey Road, Saffron Walden following a report of a possibly stolen vehicle in the garages area.

As he got to the area two people made off and when the garage was searched a large amount of golf equipment was found.

A stolen white Citroen Nemo van was found while a white Audi A5 was also seized.

Officers then executed a warrant at a house in Railey Road which led to numerous items of sportswear being seized.

The total of all the items seized runs into a four-figure sum.

Police have been able to return some of the golf clubs to their owner.

Chief Inspector Craig Carrington, District Commander for Uttlesford and Braintree, said: “PCSO Graham was on patrol in Saffron Walden and able to respond quickly respond.

“As a result we have managed to reunite not only valuable but also sentimental golf clubs back to the rightful owner.

“Investigation work is ongoing and we will be looking to secure arrests in the near future.

“PCSO Graham is funded by Uttlesford District Council who we continue to work together with to make local communities safe. This is an excellent example of partnership in action.”

The owner of the golf clubs, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: “I am thrilled that the Police have managed to get back a number of our stolen golf clubs. I would like to thank them for their efforts”.

If you have any information about the burglaries please call 101 quoting reference number 42/7485/18 or Crimestoppers on 0800555111.