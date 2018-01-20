Business networking event near Haverhill makes a strong debut

More than 20 business people attended MENTA’s first Coffee Means Business at Baythorne Hall, near Haverhill.

MENTA’s Paul Vella and event sponsor, Box-it East Document Storage, welcomed local businesses, who had the opportunity to network over coffee, make new contacts and gain knowledge and information from the invited speaker, Elaine Carr of Haverhill-based Flip Flop Marketing.

Paul of MENTA who hosts Coffee Means Business said: “It was fantastic to have so many businesses attend the event.

“The venue is fantastic which made for a great atmosphere and some good connections were made. It was super to meet so many new faces and to introduce them to other business owners.

“My thanks to Elaine Carr who gave us tips on how to market our businesses more successfully during 2018.

“Our aim at MENTA is to support business growth and Coffee Means Business provides businesses with an informal, friendly environment in which to network, establish new business contacts which will, in time, lead to increased sales.”

Natalie Sharp of Box-it East said: “As a MENTA Patron, we are pleased to sponsor these networking events.

“I met business people that I wouldn’t usually get to meet, and that is what it’s all about.

“Some of the contacts made today may have a need for secure storage of their documents or shredding requirements, especially with GDPR coming into effect on 25 May 2018. It was time very well spent.”

The next Coffee Means Business event at Baythorne Hall is on Thursday, February 1 from 9.30am until 11.30am.

The speaker will be George Unwin of Baythorne Hall who will tell how the various strands of the business have been built and his plans for the future.

Booking isn’t required, there aren’t any membership or joining fees, just £5 per person payable on arrival.

For more details go to www.menta.org.uk or call MENTA on 01440 714912.