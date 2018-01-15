Carillion worker jailed for smuggling items into Highpoint Prison

A Highpoint Prison contractor’s worker employed has been jailed after admitting smuggling drugs and a mobile phone into the complex.

Ian Jones, 33, of Rectory Lane, Woodstock, Oxfordshire, pleaded guilty today at Ipswich Crown Court to conveying a quantity of cannabis, a mobile phone and a SIM card into the prison on or before May 12 last year.

The court heard that Jones had been employed as an escort worker by contractors Carillion at the time of the offence.

Jailing him for 10 months, Judge David Goodin said Jones, while not a direct employee of the prison service, had taken advantage of his situation to take the banned items into the Stradishall jail.

Appearing for Jones, Melanie Benn said her client had initially refused a request to take the items into Highpoint but complied after he returned from work to find his house had been ransacked.