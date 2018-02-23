Charity aims to ease loneliness

A charity that offers a free befriending service to provide company to older, lonely people is looking to increase its work in the Haverhill area.

The Newmarket-based Befriending Network matches people aged over 65 with DBS checked and trained volunteers who visit the person in their own home for about one hour per week.

Befriending administrator, Tina Turkentine, explained: “We really need to raise awareness in Haverhill and the surrounding area of our service, both in terms of increasing our numbers for volunteers and also clients who may like to have a visit.

“With the current focus on the amount of loneliness which exists nationally in this country, and indeed a new Minister having been appointed to oversee this topic, we would like to raise further awareness in the community of the Befriending Service which we offer.”

The visits are purely for a cup of tea and a chat and are to ease isolation and unhappiness and offer friendship.

Once a referral is made the client is visited by a befriending co-ordinator and given further details of the service and to see if any further assistance is required.

The client must not be suffering with mid-late dementia or any severe mental health illness.

If you are interested please contact Amanda Larcombe on 01638 608048.