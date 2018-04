Tesco in Haverhill turned pink recently when teams of collectors were out in force to raise funds for Cancer Research UK, collecting £977.41 over the weekend.

One of the organisers, David Cianciola, said: “We would like to say an enormous thank you to all the customers of Tesco Haverhill who donated so generously and to the Tesco staff for their support.

“It was also wonderful that so many people stopped to chat to our volunteers and share their stories.”