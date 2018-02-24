Charity helps to inspire Haverhill pupils

Year 5 and 6 pupils at St Felix RC Primary School found out about some more local heroes when they held their ‘Inspiration Day’.

The day was a celebration of the learning achieved through this term’s topic, Heroes and Heroines.

Jo Goodall, from Haverhill-based charity Reach Community Projects, was invited in to explain the work carried out by the organisation (part of which is the Haverhill Food Bank).

Through Jo’s clever use of role-play and monopoly money, the children grasped the idea of the difficulties faced by some families following job-loss, relationship breakdown, financial difficulties, illness.

Jo explained that in her view the real ‘heroes’ were the 60-70 volunteers – some of whom are secondary school students - who regularly and willingly give their time to help with the smooth running of the organisation’s vital work.

Children dressed up as the person that they consider to have had the biggest influence on the world, or who has left a lasting legacy, such as Malala Yousafzai, the Wright brothers, Edward Jenner, Amelia Earhart, plus many other inspiring icons.

During the week, the children had researched and given a persuasive presentation to try and convince their class that their chosen inspirational person had made the most significant influence.

After some very convincing and lively presentations, the winning group from each class was presented with a St Felix Nobel Prize.