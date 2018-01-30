Charity set up in memory of Haverhill teenager to host a casino night

A charity set up in the memory of a Haverhill teenager who died from a brain tumour is holding a fund-raising casino night.

The Casino Night is being hosted by the Joshua Tarrant Trust at Haverhill Arts Centre on Saturday, February 3, from 7.30-11pm.

The trust was set up in memory of Joshua Tarrant, who lost an eight-year battle against cancer on April 29, 2012, aged just 16.

The charity is run by Joshua’s parents, Haverhill-based Denise and Sean Tarrant, with the aid of three other trustees, none of whom take any payment for their efforts.

This will be the first casino night they have held and the first event the charity has staged at the arts centre.

Denise said: “Obviously the main thing is to raise money but it’s about the community coming together and having fun and meeting up and saying hello.

“We have previously been fund-raising for local children’s brain tumour charities and raised £33,000 before we became a registered charity in January 2017.

“Our target by June 2018 is to raise another £51,000.

“We are passionate about helping provide rehabilitation, as this service is not available on the NHS.”

Joshua moved to Haverhill in 1999 aged four with his family from Bishops Stortford.

He went to school at Burton End Primary, Parkway Middle and Castle Manor Academy.

Denise said Joshua loved being part of the community and enjoyed many of the town’s events, especially late-night shopping, fireworks, the Hallowe’en Trail at East Town Park to name but a few.

She added: “We are proud to have a local businessman on board, Jamie Warner Estate Agents. He is sponsoring the Giant Scalextric.

“Hako Machines Ltd, based in Northampton, are sponsoring one of the gaming tables. We have another sponsor who wishes to remain anonymous.

“So far local business C & B Beautiful and Chapman and Son, Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Aldi have donated generous raffle prizes.

“Joshua Tarrant Trust supports children with brain tumours, our passion is ehabilitation which is our main focus.

“Joshua is our inspiration, he inspires us every day.”

Entry to the Casino Night costs £35 per person and it will have three gaming tables, a magic mirror, giant Scalextric, hot food and a raffle.

To get a ticket visit www.joshuatarranttrust.org.uk/casino-night-tickets