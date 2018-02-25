Clare fishery listed for auction

An established coarse fishery at Millers Lakes, in Stoke Road, Clare, is one of the items included in the next property auction taking place at Cheffins salesrooms in Cambridge on March 14.

On a site of approximately 5.1 acres, the fishery includes two principal lakes with islands and lily beds of 0.5 acres as well as a further lake of 0.4 acres and two small stock ponds.

The lakes have been fished by Haverhill Fishing Club for many years and have been stocked with a variety of fish including carp, tench, rudd, roach, perch and bream.

The site itself is well-established with mature trees and a small timber and tin clad building for storage.

The fishery has a guide price of £125,000.

The auction will take place from 2pm at Cheffins, Clifton House, 1 and 2 Clifton Road, Cambridge, CB1 7EA.