Clare is officially launched as a Walkers are Welcome town

The formal launch of Clare as a Walkers are Welcome Town took place last Friday.

Some 60 people, including local MP James Cartlidge and representatives from Ramblers, One Life Suffolk, Nordic Walking East Anglia and other partner organisations, attended a buffet lunch at the Bell Hotel.

This was followed by a walk around Clare taking in key heritage assets.

Clare was the first Town in West Suffolk to gain the award, in October, and the second in Suffolk after Shotley which was accredited in March last year.

Walkers are Welcome status is awarded to towns and villages that support walkers by meeting national criteria such as producing leaflets, maps and other information, organising walks, helping to maintain footpaths and ensuring that cafes, pubs, shops and B&Bs give walkers a warm welcome.

The lunch was preceded by a meeting of the Suffolk Walkers are Welcome Alliance that includes Snape, Sudbury and Bury St Edmunds, who are working towards accreditation, as well as Shotley, Clare and Eye.

The meeting, which was facilitated by the Green Access Team at Suffolk County Council, heard that Eye had just become the third location in Suffolk to gain the award.

Derek Blake, Chairman of Clare Walkers, said: “It was lovely to take time out to celebrate the fruits of all the hard work put in by the local community.

T”he countryside around Clare is a wonderful place to walk, and this award is recognition that people will be well looked after when they visit.”