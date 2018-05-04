Conservatives dominate Haverhill by-elections

Haverhill Town Council and St Edmundsbury Borough Council will each have two new Conservative councillors after the Tories triumphed in yesterday’s by-elections.

The ballot boxes were dusted down and put into action after the resignations earlier this year of Conservative councillors Betty McLatchy, who represented Haverhill North on both the town and borough council, and her husband Ivor McLatchy, who was the incumbent in the Haverhill East division of both councils.

Following yesterday’s voting, all four seats have gone to the Conservative Party.

Lance Stanbury, Chairman of the West Suffolk Conservative Association said: “Yesterday was a vote of confidence by the Haverhill electorate for the Conservative Council’s professional and efficient management of its resources.

“In recent years it has increased funding for services by investing into initiatives in Haverhill and throughout the constituency which provide a financial return, helping to keep council tax frozen and freezing it for another few years.”

In Haverhill Town Council North, Joe Mason polled 725 votes, with Labour’s Martin Jerram on 455 votes and the Liberal Democrat candidate Peter Lord on 151. The turnout was 23.94 per cent.

Susan Roach, the wife of the current Mayor of Haverhill, Cllr David Roach, picked up 556 votes to win the Haverhill Town Council East by-election, 101 votes ahead of David Smith (Labour).

Independent candidate Aaron Luccarini received 116, narrowly pushing the Lib Dem’s Saoirse O’Suilleabhán (104) into fourth place. The turnout was 23 per cent.

Former Haverhill Mayor, Elaine McManus, will return to local politics after winning the electorate’s backing in the borough council’s Haverhill North ward.

Mrs McManus got 752 votes, Labour’s Martin Jerram won 444 and Peter Lord (Lib Dem) 152. The turnout was 24.15 per cent.

And completing the clean sweep for the Tories was CXG director, Robin Pilley, who received 577 votes to take the vacant seat at the borough council’s Haverhill East division, 87 votes ahead of Labour’s David Smith and 425 in front of Saoirse O’Suilleabhán, from the Lib Dems.

The turnout for the division, in keeping with all three other elections, was below one quarter of the electorate, standing at 23.02 per cent.