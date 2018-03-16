Culture: On the Fringe

It’s back, it’s bigger, it’s better, the Bury St Edmunds Fringe Festival is set to showcase local-grown talent over six thrilling weeks

Following a five-year semi-hiatus (with a handful of music only events), Bury St Edmunds Fringe Festival is back with an all bells and whistles fully-fledged, six-week arts festival.

Aiming to showcase and celebrate the wealth of arts and culture in West Suffolk, the festival will run between March 24 and May 6.

Run by a committee of independent local promoters on a voluntary basis, it will feature theatre, comedy, poetry, film, dance, workshops, networking events and a huge variety of music –rock, indie, opera, metal, acoustic, electronic/noise, country, folk/roots, dub/reggae, funk, soul and everything inbetween. And within its programme there is something for all ages.

The festival will also relaunch its popular Bury Songwriters Competition so if you’re a budding songwriter look out for details to be announced soon.

Musical director of the festival, Seymour Quigley, said: “We are hugely excited to showcase how incredibly creative our local area is, and we hope that Bury Fringe will grow and grow as more people get inspired and get involved in the years to come.”

Bury St Edmunds Fringe Festival 2018 programme:

Saturday, March 24

Folk All-Dayer - (Music, The Hunter Club)

Thursday, March 29

Felix James presents: THE FAILURE MEN - (Music, The Hunter Club)

Saturday, March 31

The Bury Fringe Blast-Off - (Music, Vinyl Hunter)

The Bury Fringe Social - (Music, Oakes Barn)

Wednesday, April 4

Bury Songwriters Competition Heat 1 - (Music, The Hunter Club)

Thursday, April 5

Bury Fringe Festival Variety Show - (Mixed, The Constitutional Club)

Friday, April 6

Dubrise - (Music, The Constitutional Club)

Saturday, April 7

Joel Morris presents: The Balcony Sessions - (Music, The Apex)

Washing Machine presents: F.O.X - (Music, The Hunter Club)

Con artists presents: MENUMITO - (Music, The Constitutional Club)

Sunday, April 8

Night Walker Pictures: Screening 1 - (Film, The Constitutional Club)

Tuesday, April 10

Night Walker Pictures: Screening 2 - (Film, Petrus Wine Bar)

‘Holiday Hijinks’ by Spinning Wheel Theatre - (Kids Theatre Workshop, St John’s Centre)

Wednesday, April 11

‘Holiday Hijinks’ by Spinning Wheel Theatre - (Kids Theatre Workshop, St John’s Centre)

Bury Songwriters Competition Heat 2 - (Music, The Hunter Club)

Friday, April 13

Sunday Suppers Fundraiser - (Music, The Constitutional Club)

Saturday, April 14

Emporium Of Odd II: Bygone - (Music, The Constitutional Club)

Monday, April 16

‘Hilarity Jen’ starring Jenny Beake - (Theatre/Music/Comedy, Oakes Barn)

Tuesday, April 17

Night Walker Pictures presents: Networking Night - (Film/Networking, Petrus Wine Bar)

Wednesday, April 18

Bury Songwriters Competition Heat 3 - (Music, The Hunter Club)

Thursday, April 19

‘The Anger of Angels’ by John Goldman - (Theatre, The Constitutional Club)

Friday, April 20

A Night At The Opera - (Music, The Constitutional Club)

Stage Write presents ‘PLAY SOMETHING’ - (Theatre, The Hunter Club)

Saturday, April 21

Washing Machine presents: A HORSE CALLED WAR - (Music, The Hunter Club)

The Right Combination Soul Club - (Music, The Constitutional Club)

Quirkhouse 5 - 5 Plays, 5 Venues, 5 Walks - (Theatre, Oakes Barn, The Hunter Club, The Constitutional Club, Abbeygate Cinema and Café Rouge

Sunday, April 22

Quirkhouse 5 - 5 Plays, 5 Venues, 5 Walks - (Theatre, Oakes Barn, The Hunter Club, The Constitutional Club, Abbeygate Cinema and Café Rouge)

Monday, April 23

Second Hand Scott And Other Nonsense - (Comedy/Music - Oakes Barn)

‘My Mother Said I Never Should’ by Charlotte Keatley - (Theatre, The Constitutional Club)

Tuesday, April 24

‘My Mother Said I Never Should’ by Charlotte Keatley - (Theatre, The Constitutional Club)

‘Hilarity Jen’ starring Jenny Beake - (Theatre/Music/Comedy, Oakes Barn)

Wednesday, April 25

‘My Mother Said I Never Should’ by Charlotte Keatley - (Theatre, The Constitutional Club)

Bury Songwriter Competition Heat 4 - (Music, The Hunter Club)

Thursday, April 26

Quirkhouse 5, All 5 Plays - (Theatre, The Constitutional Club)

Friday, April 27

Homegrown Festival Takeover: Americana Night - (Music, The Constitutional Club)

Saturday, April 28

Hoo Ha Record Club Fringe Edition - (Music, The Constitutional Club)

An Evening of Drama & Music for Freedom From Torture - (Theatre/Music, The Unitarian Meeting House)

Monday, April 30

An Evening of Poetry featuring Alexandra Davis - (Poetry/Open Mic, Oakes Barn)

Friday, May 4

Bury Songwriters Competition Final - (Music, The Hunter Club)

Dubrise - (Music, The Constitutional Club)

Saturday 5th May - Bury Fringe All-Dayer - (Music - The Hunter Club)

Sunday, May 6

exBURYmental 2 All-Dayer - (Music, The Rehearsal Rooms)