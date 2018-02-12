Culture secretary promotes internet safety awareness to Haverhill pupils

Internet safety messages at a Haverhill school have been given a ministerial seal of approval after a special assembly hosted by Google.

An ‘Internet Legends’ workshop was hailed a resounding success after pupils at Coupals Primary Academy learned about the importance of password security, sharing photos safely and keeping the internet fun and informative.

The assembly was also attended by West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock, the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

David Maguire, headteacher, said: “It was fantastic to have Google and Parent Zone deliver an interactive assembly.

“The internet is a fantastic resource, but we need to educate our pupils to use it safely without putting themselves at risk.

“We would like to say a big thank you to Matt Hancock for attending. To have the digital minister visit the school and take part in the assembly was a great thing for us all.”

The assembly was attended by Years 2 to 6 pupils and set up by Google in partnership with Parent Zone, which provides information to families, schools and family professionals.

Mr Hancock added: “I was delighted to attend the Internet Legends assembly at Coupals Primary Academy.

“It was fantastic to talk to the children about digital skills and learning how to act responsibly online – these are vital skills to have in the digital age. I’m pleased that Google and Parent Zone are leading the way on this important issue.”

Vicki Shotbolt, chief executive of Parent Zone, said: “Children are going online at a young age and this is a critical opportunity to give them the right messages.

“There was an amazing response and welcome at Coupals and we were delighted to come here and talk about internet safety.”