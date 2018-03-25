Dementia support group continues to flourish in Haverhill

A dementia support group in Haverhill is currently thriving thanks, in part, to grants from four borough councillors and a recent link-up with one of the town’s care homes.

The Haverhill (Terrific Tuesdays) Dementia Group was formed last October after a loss of funding meant Sue Ryder could no longer hold them at the Synergy Cafe in town, so new arrangements had to be made.

It offers support for people with dementia, their families and carers and is run by volunteers.

It also supports those who have suffered a memory loss through other illnesses, such as Parkinson’s, MS and strokes and meets every Tuesday from 11am to 2pm in the Studio at Haverhill Arts Centre.

The group’s members enjoy activities together, have a meal and generally get the chance to socialise away from their home environments.

Since January, it has been holding one meeting per month at Cleves Place, following a suggestion by the home’s manager Sally Shadbolt that the two could work together for a mutual benefit.

The partnership has helped the group’s membership to grow as a number of Cleves Place residents and volunteers now attend its meetings at the arts centre.

Funding has also recently been provided from four of Haverhill’s borough councillors, with Betty and Ivor McLatchy giving£700 and Margaret Marks and Paul Fox £500 towards the group.

Anyone who would like to join the group should call Pat on 07704901353 or email Dennis Wendell on dwendell@btinternet.com