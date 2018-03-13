Digital in the spotlight at Two Counties Business Exhibition

Digital marketing is one of the highlights of the Two Counties Business Exhibition being staged in Newmarket today.

The free one day event at the Rowley Mile Millennium Grandstand will showcase more than 70 companies from Suffolk and Cambridge.

Two sessions will be held by Google Digital Garage helping business to maximise digital marketing and social media. The morning session will focus on building a digital marketing plan and the afternoon session will examine social media strategy.

The role of digital in promoting and getting your business out there is becoming more and more vital and the Newmarket exhibition is one of the top ways of promoting what the region has to offer.

Among those exhibiting are West Suffolk Council, Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, Green Duck, Lovewell Blake, Thrifty Car and Van Rentals and Whiting & Partners.

During the event which runs until 3.30pm Spirus Marketing will discuss how to find PR stories that get good coverage while iMET will discuss working with business to develop skills for the future. There will also be opportunities for speed networking.

