Disused Haverhill site snapped up by expanding Hundon company

Hundon based civil engineering firm, Clerkin Group Ltd, has taken the lease on a 1.85 acre site with warehousing and offices at Hollands Road, an industrial estate owned and operated by St Edmundsbury Council.

Clerkin has pans to re-model the site, including significant demolition to provide a new headquarters and depot.

Dean Clerkin, Managing Director, said: “We are an established civil engineering contractor and since the company was founded in 1963 we have operated from Hundon.

“The business and range of services we provide has significantly grown over the years, hence the need for a new operations base that gives us flexibility to plan for the future. “As local employers, we are very pleased to have secured this site.”

Tracy Grace, finance director, said: “Clerkin has expanded to meet industry needs, and through our credible reputation and great working relationship with our clients we have matured as a business to maintain steady growth.

“The majority of our works are within the East Anglian region, although we always endeavour to use as many local services and suppliers as possible, to keep as much trade as we can within our surrounding community.

“A high percentage of our employees are local people and we provide training relevant to the individual job specification.

“Once we are settled in our new premises we will be looking at how we can facilitate apprentices across the business.

“These are exciting times for Clerkin and we are looking forward to our headquarters and depot being based in Haverhill.”

Cllr Peter Stevens, St Edmundsbury Cabinet member for Operations said: “Our property services team knew that time was of the essence for the tenant, and moved to conclude the deal quickly, signing the lease within six weeks of the initial contact.

“The Borough Council has a wide range of commercial premises, from retail, leisure, industrial premises and development land, all of which support jobs and provide rental income to use to deliver council services.

“This is a good deal, which will see buildings refurbished and improvements to the site. I welcome Clerkin into Haverhill and wish them continuing success.”

Cllr Alaric Pugh, St Edmundsbury Borough Council Cabinet member for Growth said: “This tenancy is a good example of how the council is working to create conditions for economic growth.

“The deal offers continued employment for local people and also brings major improvements. This is great news for Clerkin’s and for Haverhill and I wish both continuing prosperity.”