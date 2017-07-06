Donation will reduce waiting list for Haverhill Gymnastics Club

Haverhill Lions Club members Len Russell and Derek Maguire pose with members of Haverhill Gymnastics Club after presenting them with a cheque for £200 towards their trampoline fund.

The club currently has around 750 children attending classes from pre-school to young adults, with a waiting list of 350.

By adding a new trampoline and landing area they will be able to take about 150 to 175 off the waiting list.

Head coach, Kevin Woolcott, explained: “Adding the trampoliine gives us, just for instance on the girls equipment, five stations.

“So basically every single session we could set up another group, another class, because we have now got another location in the gym.”

The Hollands Road club requires £6,100 for its trampoline and landing area fund, and are currently about £1,500 shy of the target.

Kevin said: “The landing area is a brand new product made by Gymnova, a leading supplier for Olympic and World Games. They are making a landing area that’s bespoke.”