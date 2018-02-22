Driver escaped police after being chased from Haverhill to Castle Camps

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fail to stop incident in Haverhill.

At approximately 10.20am on Thursday, February 22, officers initially tried to stop a vehicle as the driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

However, after failing to stop, officers began to pursue the driver of a red, ‘S reg’ Volkswagen Golf along Burton End.

Officers followed the driver, who was witnessed driving at excessive speeds, until reaching Castle Camps in Cambridgeshire, where the vehicle was subsequently lost.

Police would be keen to hear from anyone who may have captured the pursuit on dash cam footage or witnessed the incident.

Anyone with any information should contact Suffolk police by calling 101, quoting reference CAD 102 of Thursday, February 22.