Dumbledore’s Army flies in to assist fundraiser at Haverhill supermarket

Relay for Life Team members were at Tesco Haverhill last Saturday selling Unity Arm Bands for World Cancer Day, raising £417 for Cancer Research UK.

The photo shows some members of ‘Dumbledore’s Army’, a team taking part in the 2018 Cancer Research Relay For Life Bury St Edmunds 24 hours event on July 7/8.

Relay for Life organiser David Cianciola said: “We would like to say a huge thank you for the generosity of everyone who donated. It was wonderful to chat to so many people who wanted to share their stories and experiences -sometimes joyful, sometimes sad.”

A number of other teams from Haverhill have already registered to take part in this emotion filled, fun, 24 hour event.

More teams are needed and invited to help raise funds for this worth while charity, we also want to hear from any cancer survivors who will be our VIP guests of honour at the event.

For more information on how to register as a survivor or to create a team go to:

Relay For Life Bury St Edmunds and just follow the links.