E-fit issued of Haverhill burglary suspect

Police have issued an E-fit of a man wanted in connection with a burglary in Haverhill.

The break-in occurred at some point between 8am and 4.30pm on Friday, December 1 at an address in Ruffles Road.

Access was forced by smashing a glass panel to the rear of the property. A quantity of jewellery and Acer laptop bag was stolen.

Police have now released the E-fit likeness of a man they would like to speak to who was seen in the area and who may have information regarding the incident.

He is described as white, aged in mid 20s, approximately 5ft 10ins in height and of skinny build. He wore black clothing and has a pock-marked complexion.

It is believed that he may have left the area in a black vehicle, possibly a Seat Leon.

If you recognise him or if you have any information which may help with inquiries, please contact West CID at Suffolk Police on 101 and quoting crime reference number 76970/17.