Haverhill nursery manager receives national award

The operations manager for the Colourbox Montessori School in Haverhill has expressed her delight at winning the prestigious title of Montessorian of the Year.

Sandra Copping received the award when she attended the MSA (Montessori Schools Association) National Conference at the Institute of Education at University College London on March 17.

Sandra is also the operations manager for the Colourbox Montessori’s in Newmarket, where she also lives, and the new one that opened in Red Lodge this week.

The annual award is made to anyone that is a Montessori teacher who has dedicated a lot of their working life to the education of children and the recipient is decided by the board of trustees of the Montessori St Nicholas charity.

Sandra helped set up and design the Colourbox Haverhill nursery in Three Counties Way, which opened in September 2015 and was judged as outstanding by Ofsted in February this year.

The award, said Sandra, came as a complete shock: “We had arrived late because it had snowed that morning so we had to sit at the back of the auditorium.

They did the awards and said ‘Montessorian of the Year is Sandra Copping’ and I said to my colleagues ‘that’s my name, that’s me’ and they all knew and I didn’t.

“When they called out my name I was completely shocked.

“There are potentially thousands of people out there who are qualified through the Montessori organisation and who could win it, so it’s a real honour.”