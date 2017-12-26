Suffolk primary school applications deadline approaches

Parents and carers have until January 15 to make their application to secure their child’s place at a Suffolk Primary, Infant, Junior or Middle school for September 2018.

Any child born between September 1, 2013 and August 31, 2014 is due to start primary school from September 2018.

An application for a full-time school place must be made, even if a child is already attending a nursery class in an infant or primary school, a pre-school or a children’s centre next to a school site.

Cllr Gordon Jones, Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, Education and Skills, urged all parents and carers to complete their application by the closing date of 15th January to give them the best chance of securing a place at one of their preferred schools.

He added: “Parents and carers can list up to three schools on the application form in order of preference and we recommend applying for more than one school.”

“Suffolk County Council has a good track record of offering places at preferred schools. 94 per cent of parents in Suffolk were offered a place for their child at their first preference primary school at the last national offer day, earlier this year. “Applications are more likely to be successful if they are received by the closing date.”

It is recommended that parents and carers apply online as they will receive confirmation of their application.

Alternatively, parents and carers can apply on a paper CAF1 application form.

Both applications can be accessed at www.suffolk.gov.uk/admissions.

The county council is unable to acknowledge receipt of paper applications and therefore suggest that proof of posting is obtained.

An application must be submitted for every child wanting a primary, infant, junior or middle school place from September 2018.

If families are planning to move house or think their circumstances may change before September, it is still important to make an application on time.

Advice and guidance about this process is available at www.suffolk.gov.uk/admissions

For guidance about the application process, parents and carers can watch the council’s ‘Applying for a Primary School place’ video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m90IgVibmck

Families who apply online will be able to log on to the Online Service on the National Offer Day, 16th April 2018 to see their school place offer, and will also receive an email to confirm this offer on the same day.

Offer letters will also be sent by second class post to all applicants.

Information to help parents and carers make their application is available at www.suffolk.gov.uk/admissions.