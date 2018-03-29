Eggstra special Easter donations to Haverhill charity

Havebury Housing and grounds maintenance contractors Ground Control have donated over 100 Easter eggs to Haverhill charity, REACH Community Projects as part of their joint Easter appeal.

For the second consecutive year, the housing association’s employees have donated chocolate eggs and treats to help support low income families over the Easter period.

They will be distributed by REACH as part of their ongoing food parcel initiative to aid families in the Haverhill area .

REACH Projects Director Henry Wilson said: “We are so thankful to the continued support of Havebury Housing Partnership throughout this last year.

“This is a fantastic amount of Easter eggs and will go such a long way to bringing many smiles to the families that we help.”

Karen Mayhew, Chief Executive at Havebury Housing, said: “Supporting our corporate charity partners and helping our local community is extremely important to us as an organisation.

“We’re grateful that Ground Control joined our appeal this year and together we have helped to make a difference to local families in need.”

Essex-based Ground Control has been working with Havebury for the past five years maintaining their estate areas and neighbourhoods.

Kevin Lawrence, a contract supervisor at Ground Control, said: “We are very focused on supporting our local communities and with Easter just around the corner, it was great to get involved.”