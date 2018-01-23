Elderly woman robbed in broad daylight in Haverhill street

A woman in her eighties suffered a sore shoulder and was left shaken after a street robbery in Haverhill.

The woman was approached on Mill Road at around 10.30am on Friday, January 19 by a man who pushed her against a wall and stole her handbag before fleeing towards Chauntry Road or Camps Road.

The man is described as, 5 ft inch tall and wore a brown coat or hooded top. The Marks & Spencer carrier bag contained a brown purse of Spanish design with reward cards and cash inside.

Witnesses should call West CID on 101 quoting ref; 3589/18.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or through their online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.