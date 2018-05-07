Electric car charger network for A-roads

East Anglia could have electric car rapid-charging points every 20 miles along the A11,A14 and A12 by the end of the year.

A scheme to install them has been promised 100 per cent funding by the Highways Agency, so the region’s local authorities are now drawing up detailed plans.

The Tesla Model S is at the luxury end of the electric car market with a range of about 300 miles

The project is being led by Babergh and Mid-Suffolk Councils on behalf of nine Suffolk, Norfolk and Essex councils. The grant will cover all procurement and administration costs for the project, including council officers’ time.

Officers are now looking at equipment, suppliers and installers and a detailed plan is expected to go back to the Highways Agency in June for approval. A Babergh spokesman said: “If everything goes on track, there should be operational charging points by the end of the year.”

David Burn, Mid Suffolk’s Cabinet member for environment, said: “Petrol stations are a familiar sight on our highways and over the coming years electric charging points will become just as ubiquitous.

“This grant is a first step towards that and sets us on the right road to open our area up to electric motorists for decades to come, with installations starting later this year along our main routes.”

Christina Campbell, Babergh’s Cabinet member for environment, said: “With the number of electric vehicles on our roads set to increase over the coming years, we need to be ready for a new form of transport.

“This grant will help us make Suffolk one of the most welcoming places for electric vehicles and ensure our residents, visitors and businesses can keep moving with the technology.”

Income from the charging point is expected to grow rapidly with 90 per cent of vehicles being electric by 2050.