Exciting challenge suits new head at Haverhill school

A headteacher who swapped an Ofsted-rated ‘Outstanding’ school for one that ‘requires improvement’ says she was ready for a new challenge.

Karen Sheargold is aiming for similar success at Burton End Primary Academy in Haverhill and has praised the warm welcome she has received since joining from Kedington Primary Academy.

Karen revealed: “I needed a new challenge and I was looking for an exciting opportunity.

“I knew Burton End Primary Academy was the type of school I was looking for and having met the children, staff, parents and governors, I am delighted to have this chance to lead them.”

In September, Burton End was rated by Ofsted as ‘requiring improvement’ but Karen insisted she had already seen enough evidence of better times ahead – highlighting the positivity shown by students and staff since her arrival.

She also praised the “overwhelming” response from parents to a recent cake sale for the NSPCC as a further sign of support.

She added: “I think the school needs to work far closer with its local community and our families have already been incredibly supportive and welcoming to me.

“At Burton End, there is a clear need for stability and consistency, but I can already feel a shift in the school.

“There is a positive learning environment and everyone is pulling in the right direction to give our children the education they deserve.”

Karen described her seven years at Kedington as a “special time” and said the school was in very good hands under her successor, Matt Martin.