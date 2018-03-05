Farce fun takes Centre Stage

Director Gemma Harrison admits bringing the award winning farce One Man Two Guvnors to the stage at Haverhill Arts Centre has been fun.

Part of the joy is she reckons playwright Richard Bean has penned a truly funny comedy of mistaken identities

Charlie Moody, as Francis Henshall and Paul Gardiner who plays Stanley Stubbers in Centre Stages One Man Two Guvnors'' Alison Harris Photography

But Gemma added: “The cast is made up of some of my best friends.

“It means the rehearsal process has been fun because you get to see your friends three times a week.”

She believes that has helped the 12-strong cast get the best out of the play, with its confusing plot,

It is set in Brighton in the 1960’s, centred on the bumbling Francis Henshall,played by Charlie Moody.

He is a minder to both local gangster Roscoe Crabbe and Stanley Stubbers, an upper-class criminal.

He’s trying to keep his two ‘guvnors’ apart but is unaware Roscoe is really Rachel Crabbe disguised as her twin brother Roscoe who been killed by her boyfriend, who is none other than Stanley.

The play is showing from the March 14 to 17 at 7.30pm at the Haverhill Arts Centre. Tickets are £9 to £12 at the centre’s box office on 01440 714140 or at https://www.haverhillartscentre.co.uk/whats-on/one-man-two-guvnors