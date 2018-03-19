Farewell ride for Haverhill Cycling Club stalwart

Haverhill Cycling Club (HCC) is to pay its final respects to one of its much-loved founder members by riding ahead of his funeral cortege next week.

Derek Foster, of Kedington, died suddenly on February 24 at the aged of 86, and his funeral is to take place on Thursday March 22.

HCC has plans to send Derek off in a manner befitting a man who loved his cycling and would like to welcome anyone that wants to join them to do so.

Jean Newlands, the recently elected chair of HCC, explained: “As a club we would like to pay our last respects to Derek and, with the permission of his family, are planning to ride ahead of the cortege on the final stretch of its journey to West Suffolk Crematorium.

“Although this is being organised by Haverhill Cycling Club we would like to extend the invitation to the wider cycling community of Kedington and Haverhill in the hope that any others who knew him through cycling might like to join with us.

“There will be the option to ride from Haverhill on the day of the funeral which is being held at 3pm on Thursday, March 22 at West Suffolk Crematorium, or to join with the riders on the road about a mile or so away from the crematorium itself.”

Full details of the route with timings will be posted on the Facebook page of HCC.