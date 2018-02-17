Fledgling Haverhill nursery impresses in first time Ofsted inspection

A first ever Ofsted inspection at a Haverhill nursery has resulted in the best possible outcome, - a grading of ‘outstanding’ in every area.

Ofsted visited the Colourbox Montessori School (which opened almost 30 months ago) in Three Counties Way on January 18 and found it to be outstanding in its ‘quality and standard of early years provision’ and all four main categories.

The report by inspector, Jacqueline Mason, has delighted everyone at the nursery, which has almost 120 children registered, aged from three months to five years.

Operations manager, Sandra Copping said: “We are delighted with the whole report and it does reflect the amount of hard work that the staff team and the management have put into the nursery.

“We wanted to bring an outstanding Montessori nursery to Haverhill and we are delighted we have been able to do that.”

The nursery, now enrolling for Easter and September 2018, was graded outstanding in the; effectiveness of the leadership and management: quality of teaching, learning and assessment: personal development, behaviour and welfare and outcomes for children.