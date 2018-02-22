Founder of Stradishall-based charity receives his MBE

The founder and chief executive of the Young People of the Year (YOPEY) charity, Tony Gearing, received his MBE during an investiture at Buckingham Palace.

Tony, of Bury Road, Stradishall, received his MBE, awarded for services to young people, from the Prince of Wales alongside the likes of Sandie Shaw and Emeli Sande.

Tony, who was joined by his wife Jo and four children at the investiture, said: “Prince Charles said to me that it was good I was being recognised for my work and I got to tell him about my new work, YOPEY Befriender, where I train and support young people to befriend lonely elderly people with dementia in care homes.

“I have run two YOPEY Befriender schemes in Bury St Edmunds and have recently started YOPEY Befriender schemes in Sudbury and Mildenhall.”