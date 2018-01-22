Free genealogy advice at Haverhill Family History Group open day

The Haverhill Group of the Suffolk Family History Society has an Open Day at the Haverhill Library, in Camps Road, on Saturday, January 27 from 10am to 3pm.

Anyone who wants to begin tracing their family history or those who have hit a ‘brick wall’ in their own particular search are welcome to join the group at what is a free event.

Besides having access to the Find my Past and Ancestry search websites there will be help and guidance given by members of the Haverhill group alongside special guest, Karen Cummings, a professional genealogist.

With 2018 being the Centenary of the end of the Great War it will be a great opportunity for those researching ancestors who fought or helped the war effort?

For further information please email haverhillfhg@suffolkfhs.co.uk or call 07808922850.