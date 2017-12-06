Free programmes to help young people in Haverhill back to work

The School for Social Entrepreneurs East plans to deliver three programmes in Haverhill in the spring of 2018 aimed at helping young people into the workplace.

The programmes, fully funded by the Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner’s Fund and managed by the Suffolk Community Foundation, are aimed at those who have criminal convictions or who are at risk of offending.

The programmes will offer 36 hours of free support to help attendees improve their chances of gaining future employment.

The support will include workshops on improving self-belief, confidence building, resilience training and networking using the innovative School for Social Entrepreneurs’ learning programme.

In addition, local business leaders will be invited to attend question and answer sessions to give attendees an insight into gaining work experience, applying for jobs, attending interviews and interview tips.

Tim Passmore, Suffolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “I’m delighted my Police and Crime Commissioner’s Fund is able to support this really important project in Haverhill to reduce the likelihood of re-offending amongst young people and preventing crime and antisocial behaviour.

“Helping young people get into full time employment and having a purpose in life is absolutely crucial, which is why I believe this exciting new initiative run by the Eastern Enterprise Hub will make such a positive difference in West Suffolk.

“The “Back To Your Future” courses will enable those attending to make better choices in life and boost their confidence to apply for work or work experience.

“So I would encourage anyone living in Haverhill between the ages of 18 and 25 who thinks the programme might be beneficial to get in touch straight away!”

Digby Chacksfield, Chief Executive of the School for Social Entrepreneurs East and the Eastern Enterprise Hub, said “We’re very grateful to the Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner’s Fund for their support and look forward to helping Haverhill residents into the workplace.

“Earlier in the year we delivered a similar programme in Thurrock in Essex, aimed at parents returning to work and the feedback was extremely positive with over half the attendees finding employment or going on to further training.

“We hope we can repeat our successes and help to make a difference in Haverhill.”

School for Social Entrepreneur East programmes are based on action learning - the attendee will learn from doing, from their peers and experts in the field.

“There are no exams and attendees come from diverse backgrounds.

“The individual’s passion for change is what matters most, not where they come from.

To register your interest please email heidi.love@eehub.co.uk or call 01473 527100 from 9am to 4pm, Tuesday to Thursday.