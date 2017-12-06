Funding boost for Haverhill charity

REACH Community Projects in Haverhill is to receive £20,000 from St Edmundsbury Council’s Community Chest after the grant was agreed by the Borough’s Cabinet on Tuesday.

The charity will receive £10,000 a year for the next two years to support three of its key projects; REACH Resource Centre on the Clements estate, Haverhill Foodbank and REACH into the Community.

The cabinet also approved grants of £23,595 over two years to St Nicholas Hospice Care to provide ‘open house’ outreach support, which covers Haverhill; £10,000 to Suffolk Family Carers; £9,000 to Mentis Tree CIC; £5,000 to Anglia Care Trust (for an alcolhol recovery service); £6,000 for two years for Our Special Friends; £182,000 for two years to Suffolk West Citizens Advice Bureau and £10,000 for two years to HomeStart Mid and West Suffolk.