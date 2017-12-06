Search

Funding boost for Haverhill charity

Volunteers help out at the Haverhill Foodbank Christmas collection at Tesco
Volunteers help out at the Haverhill Foodbank Christmas collection at Tesco

REACH Community Projects in Haverhill is to receive £20,000 from St Edmundsbury Council’s Community Chest after the grant was agreed by the Borough’s Cabinet on Tuesday.

The charity will receive £10,000 a year for the next two years to support three of its key projects; REACH Resource Centre on the Clements estate, Haverhill Foodbank and REACH into the Community.

The cabinet also approved grants of £23,595 over two years to St Nicholas Hospice Care to provide ‘open house’ outreach support, which covers Haverhill; £10,000 to Suffolk Family Carers; £9,000 to Mentis Tree CIC; £5,000 to Anglia Care Trust (for an alcolhol recovery service); £6,000 for two years for Our Special Friends; £182,000 for two years to Suffolk West Citizens Advice Bureau and £10,000 for two years to HomeStart Mid and West Suffolk.