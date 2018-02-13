Game effort by Haverhill building society brings some joy to poorly children

Staff and customers of Saffron Building Society have raised money to donate three Nintendo Switch games consoles, cases and games to children at Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

The games consoles will be used by children undertaking arduous Chemotherapy whilst confined to bed and during wider treatments delivered by Addenbrooke’s Paediatric Day Unit (PDU) providing young patients with a much needed and enjoyable distraction.

The fund-raising was led by Saffron Building Society’s Leanne Kitchener, based at the Haverhill branch, following a close family member’s treatment at the hospital.

Leanne commented: “Our staff and customers have dug deep into their pockets to support the kids being treated at Addenbrooke’s. Saffron supports many local good causes through our Community Fund – we’re here to support local people.”

As this was such a success and well supported by all staff the Society matched the donations.

Jodie Rowlandson, fund-raiser for ACT (Addenbrookes Charitable Trust) was presented with the games consoles at the Haverhill branch, saying: “I recently received a wonderful phone call from Saffron Building Society.

“They had been fund-raising for us and had bought a Nintendo Switch.

“I then got another phone call soon after to say they would actually like to donate three!

“Along with a lovely bundle of games and cases. I’d like to say a big thank you to these kind and generous people for helping the Children’s Services at Addenbrooke’s.

“This entertainment will make life for children in hospital a bit brighter.”

Jodie’s children Max and India were on hand to help receive the donated games and take them back to the children’s wards where they were immediately put to good use.

Max himself receives treatment at Addenbrooke’s having been diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in 2010 aged two.

Jodie and her family are now raising funds to supply the hospital with much needed interactive screens for the Paediatric Day Unit.

Donations can be made at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/teammaxchristmas

Details of Saffron Building Society’s support for the community can be found at https://www.saffronbs.co.uk/community/