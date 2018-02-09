Geostorm top Haverhill DVD rental chart

Geostorm (12) starring Gerard Butler, Abbie Cornish and Jim Sturgess, head the latest DVD rental chart provided by Haverhill-based, TVL Allstar Video.

The rest of the top 20 is as follows:

2. Snowman (15)

3. Brimstone (15)

4. Mountain Between Us (12)

5. My Little Pony Movie (U)

6. Lego Ninjago Movie (U)

7. My Pet Dinosaur (PG)

8. Blade Runner 2046 (15)

9. Home Again (12)

10. Flatliners (15)

11. Rememory (12)

12. Kingsman Golden Circle (15)

13. L.A. Vengeance (15)

14. Mother (18)

15. Victoria and Abdul (12)

16. Wind River (15)

17. A Ghost Story (15)

18. IT (15)

19. Detroit (15)

20. American Assassin (18)