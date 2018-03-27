Grant to Suffolk will fund trial of litter bins that call when full

Suffolk has received a £10,000 Government grant to help cut roadside litter.

St Edmundsbury Borough Council applied for the grant on behalf of the Suffolk Waste Partnership of the county, district and borough councils.

The grant is part of the Government’s £450,000 Litter Innovation Fund.

The partnership says removing litter from the A14, A12 and A11 alone costs £300,000 a year.

The project will include working with businesses and trying to educate people about litter problems, new bins and signs in laybys and a trial of remote bin monitoring to aid efficient emptying.

David Bowman, partnership chairman, said: “Not only is littering unsightly, but carelessly discarded litter can pose a danger to road users, animals and the public, and clear-up costs use valuable council resources.”

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock welcomed the cash and said: “The sight of litter by the side of the road is upsetting, especially considering we are surrounded by some of the most beautiful countryside. It is fantastic that we have volunteer groups to pick up litter, but the goal is to make these volunteers redundant by not having any litter to collect.”