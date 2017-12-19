Great Yeldham cannabis farmer ordered to repay just £1

A Great Yeldham man who was caught growing tens of thousands of pounds worth of cannabis has been ordered by a court to hand over just one pound.

Oliver Little,25, of Whitlock Drive, appeared yesterday at Ipswich Crown Court.

In June, Little was jailed for six-and-a-half years after admitting being involved in the production of cannabis.

His arrest in April 2015 came as police investigated a suspected burglary at an industrial unit in Crockett Road on the Lady Lane Industrial Estate in Hadleigh.

Officers discovered more than one thousand cannabis plants being cultivated on a specially built mezzanine floor inside a rented unit behind a legitimate business.

Experts estimated that when fully mature the plants would have yielded up to 84 kilos of cannabis with a value of between £70,000 and £ 210,000.

Yesterday Little appeared for a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing designed to recoup as much as possible of what he gained from his crime.

Mr Recorder Rex Bryan was told that Little’s benefit had been established by specialist financial investigators as £51,608.

The same investigation found that Little had available assets of just one pound which Mr Recorder Bryan ordered him to had over within the next 14 days.