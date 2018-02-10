Hard work pays off after new management consultancy launches

A Steeple Bumpstead man has realised a personal ambition and proved that hard work really does pay off after launching his own management consultancy business.

Brian Yang, along with his wife Yajie, launched YMCTS Ltd in an official opening ceremony at Sanofi in Haverhill, where he is currently working as a security guard.

The 49-year-old has a professional background in business, having formerly worked for Marks & Spencer and worked for The Game Group.

He had to leave that line of work and become the carer for his dad when he became ill, and after he died in 2006 Brian got a job as a security guard.

Having married his wife, who is Chinese, in October 2010, Brian changed his surname from Smith to Yang in honour of her family.

Brian then combined his 45 hour a week day job with 30 hours per week of study until finally graduating from the University of Derby in September 2016 as a Master of Business Administration (Distinction).

He explained how he came to be where he is now, saying: “I spent a year or so applying for jobs and I got nothing, so I decided the only way I’m going to improve me and my wife’s life is to open my own business.”

YMTCS Ltd offers a range of services including business environment analysis; strategy review and formulation; customer relationship management; social media and digital presence; operational management; change management; sales and marketing analysis/planning and employee engagement.

“I’m looking for clients around the Cambridgeshire, Essex and Suffolk area, sort of the M1/M11 corridor but Haverhill is my nearest town,” said Brian.

“It’s going to be ethical, in other words I want to do things openly and honestly with clear communication and fair pricing.”

Pricing will range from £25p/h to £150 p/h plus VAT, depending on the company’s turnover and large discounts will be available in some cases.

“The idea is to start this slowly and built it up in my own time, in the evenings and weekends using the technology and if I can get to the point where I can have enough clients then I will be leaving the day job.

“That’s the long term goal.”

For further details go to www.ymcts.co.uk.