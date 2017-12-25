Have your say on proposed changes to Haverhill Library’s opening hours

People are being asked for their views on potential changes to Haverhill Library’s opening hours.

The proposal is for the library to open longer on Wednesdays whereas it currently closes for three hours in the middle of the day.

The plans would mean the library is open for the same number of overall hours as it is now, but the opening hours would be more consistent and better suited to local demand.

The extra three hours would be covered by closing the library an hour earlier on Wednesdays and two hours earlier on Thursdays.

Local residents are invited to share their opinion on the proposed changes by filling in a short survey which closes on 17 January.

The survey can be completed via this link; https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/haverhill-lib-survey or on printed surveys available from the library.

The proposed changes and opening hours are as follows:

Monday - 9am to 1pm (no change)

Tuesday - 9am to 7pm (no change)

Wednesday - 9am to 5pm (the library is currently open 9am-1pm and 4pm-6pm)

Thursday - 9am to 5pm (closing two hours earlier)

Friday - 9am to 5pm (no change)

Saturday - 9am – 4.30pm (no change)

Sunday - 10am to 4pm (no change)

Any changes to the opening hours will have to be approved by the Suffolk Libraries Board and Suffolk County Council later in 2018.