Haverhill Air Cadets to hold an open evening

Haverhill Air Cadets is holding an open evening on Wednesday, February 7 from 7.30pm at its centre in Withersfield Road.

The Royal Air Force Air Cadets (12 to 17-year-olds) give young people the opportunity to enhance their personal experiences from having a real flight experience, to an overseas camp meeting people from all over the globe and take part in the Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire Wing’s Annual Easter Camp.

This is an adventurous camp where they are able to learn movement in the field, abseiling, archery and many more activities culminating in a extended exercise and night in the field.

Haverhill Air Cadets (1451 Squadron) meets on Monday and Wednesday evenings and is also looking for adult volunteers to assist with the delivery of its training syllabus.

If you are interested in joining as an adult volunteer, please get in touch via its Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/1451atc, on Twitter at @HaverhillATC or via 1451@aircadets.org.