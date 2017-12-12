Haverhill and Clare Rotarians offer their colourful support for campaign against polio

Parts of Clare will soon festooned with purple crocuses due to the commitment of Haverhill & District Rotary Club towards Purple4Polio, the ongoing Rotary International campaign to eradicate polio across the globe.

This year as part of the support the club, in collaboration with Clare in Bloom, has got to work planting 1,000 crocus corms in Clare as part of Clare in Bloom.

Haverhill & District Rotarian, Tony Bayley also arranged for the planting of several hundred crocus corms at the entrance to Stambourne Chapel. He lives in the village.

The significance of the colour purple is that it is the colour of the dye on the finger of a child to indicate that they have received the polio vaccine.

The club thanked Clare in Bloom for supporting it in its efforts.

In 2016, 7 million corms were planted in Great Britain and Ireland. This year the target is to plant 10 million.