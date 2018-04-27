Haverhill army cadets appointed to represent the High Sheriff of Suffolk

Two cadets from the Haverhill Detachment have been selected to be the High Sheriff of Suffolk’s Army Cadets.

Cadet Staff Sgt Shannon Elsden and Cadet Cpl Tom Guinivan have become the first ‘A’ Company (based in Bury St Edmunds) cadets in more than a decade to be appointed as High Sheriff’s cadets.

Major Rob Simpkin, the cadets’ Officer Commanding, said: ‘A’ Company are leading from the front in the county, we have now two High Sheriff’s Cadet’s and the Lord lieutenants Cadet representing the county now, this is absolutely fantastic what these young people have achieved.”