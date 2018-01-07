Haverhill athletics events organiser raises thousands of pounds for charities

HaverSports and its partners are celebrating a successful year which saw the inaugural St Eds’ Running Festival raise over £3,500 for local charities, including one in Haverhill.

St Eds’ Runs – the Unique Bars Running Festival was held for the first time on Sunday, October 29 at Abbeycroft Leisure’s new Skyliner Sports Centre in Moreton Hall.

Held in aid of My WiSH Charity which supports West Suffolk Hospital, and the town pastor schemes of Bury St Edmunds and Haverhill, the event saw 912 runners complete their choice of marathon, half marathon, 10k or family fun run.

Now organisers can confirm that the events managed to raise a total of £3,575.78 for the charities.

HaverSports director, and Haverhill resident, Jack Tappin added: “It was great to see so many athletes competing in our inaugural event, and has given us great confidence that we will be able to hold this and other athletics events in the region again.

“We hope to deliver a bigger and better St Eds’ Runs in 2018, with more runners helping us to raise even more money for these two great charities.

“Our fund raising and events will continue in 2018, and we’d urge any businesses who share an interest in raising money for local charities to contact us at haverhalf@gmail.com so we can work together to achieve this.”

Dominic Creffield, of festival sponsors Unique Bars, said: “We’re pleased to have been involved in helping to raise money for two charities that are so important to this town. We see how important their work in, so sponsoring the festival was our way of contributing to the vital work that they do for Bury St Edmunds.”

Jason Brightman, Bury St Edmunds branch manager of Kent Blaxill, sponsors of the half marathon, added: “Supporting local charities is important for our business, so this afforded an ideal opportunity to show that.

“It was also a great chance to promote healthy living and athletics in Bury St Edmunds, as share by the 460 runners who completed our half marathon.”

James Knights, managing director of 10k sponsors Knights Lowe, said: “We were pleased to be able to support what was a landmark event for the jewel in the crown of Suffolk.

“It was great for us to be supporting these two causes, and fantastic to see over 500 runners completing the 10k on the day.”

Since its launch in 2014, HaverSports has grown from offering the Haverhill Running Festival to working with numerous partners across west Suffolk to raise close to £29,000 for six local charities.

Sue Smith, fund raising manager of beneficiary charity My WiSH Charity, said: “We’re committed to ensuring that the members of our community receives the best possible care, and appreciate all the funding we receive to help us realise that goal.

“Seeing close to a 1,000 people running around Bury St Edmunds to achieve their fitness goals and stay healthy was amazing, so we look forward to seeing more people competing in future years and helping us to support our local hospital.”

HaverSports fund raising will continue in 2018, with entries already open for Haverhill Runs – the A-Plan Insurance Running Festival on Sunday, March 11, St Eds’ Tri – the Greene & Greene Triathlon Festival on Sunday, April 29, and the HaverTri Triathlon Festival on Sunday, October 7.

RecoverRace, St Eds’ Running Festival and Mildenhall Tri Festival will hopefully be confirmed soon.