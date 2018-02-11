Haverhill band concert is a real family affair

When Haverhill Youth and Community Band take to the stage for their concert at Haverhill Arts Centre on Sunday, February 18 the age range in the band will be five to 78 and several generations of families will be represented.

Diane Pannell will be conducting and grandson Archie, five, will be playing.

Alison Missen and grandson Reggie, eight, will also be in the band along with Theresa Jones and daughters Hannah and Lucy and Hayley Wilson with daughter Florence.

HYAC will be presenting a joint concert with the thriving Hadstock Silver Band and there will be music to suit all tastes in the programme.

The concert starts at 7.30pm and tickets are available from the Arts Centre Box Office on 01440 714140 or via www.haverhillartscentre.co.uk.

Tickets for the concert cost £6 for adults and £2 for under-18s.