Haverhill building society is a four-time award winner

Saffron Building Society, with an established branch in Haverhill, has won a quartet of ‘savings awards’ at three national financial services awards.

The Society serving customers from eleven branches across the region has won accolades for: Best Children’s Account Provider – 2017 Savings Champion Annual Awards: Best Children’s Savings Provider (second year running) - 2018 Savings Champion Annual Awards: Best Junior/Children’s Savings Provider - 2017/18 Personal Finance Awards: Best Regular Savings Provider - 2018 Moneynet Personal Finance Awards.

Comments from the awards’ judges drew attention to how Saffron’s savings accounts consistently delivered best buy returns for the consumer with specific mentions for Saffron’s website with its easy navigation, transparency and its useful suite of savings calculators.

Matt Garnham, Saffron’s Haverhill branch manager said: “Our recent success at four national financial services awards has been a great way to highlight Saffron’s ‘best buy’ savings accounts.

“As a local Building Society providing strong savings options to local people, it’s great to compete and win at a UK wide level.”

Saffron’s Childrens Regular Saver account has been designed to encourage a savings habit from an early age that will benefit them throughout their life.

They can save any amount from £5 to £100 per month in this account.

Further information about this and other Saffron savings accounts can be found at: www.saffronbs.co.uk