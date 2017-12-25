Haverhill businesses fundraising efforts benefit emergency care charity

Haverhill Community First Responders has been donated more than £2,200 thanks to the efforts of the traders in the town’s Queen’s Square.

The bulk of the money was raised over the Family Christmas Weekend from December1-2..

The square was decorated in a festive fashion and there was entertainment and a Santa’s Grotto - for the fifth straight year - while Dave Ellis, from Ellis Interiors also built a sleigh on which people were invited to sit and take selfies in return for a donation.

Of the £2,258 that was presented last Friday to Steve Bryant, Stan Pridmore and Keith Jesson, from Haverhill Community First Responders, £408 was raised from the sale of knitted toys sold over the course of the year at The Craft Basket by owner Sue Vallis (whose husband Andy was Santa in the Grotto) and knitted by Anne Jones.

Dave and Jane Ellis, Martin Stocking (from Legacy Tattoo) and Sue Vallis did most of the organising for the fund-raising, but almost all of the businesses in the square helped out in some way.

Jane Ellis said: “We wouldn’t have raised it without the people of Haverhill supporting us. People have been very generous.”

On receiving the donation, Mr Bryant said: “Thank you very much indeed. That’s incredible. That will go an awful long way, both to help the group with various bits and pieces we need but also to help the community as we can use that money to buy community public access defibrillators.

“It’s one of the most humbling things I’ve had happen all year so thank you from the bottom of my heart.”