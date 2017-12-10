Haverhill care home apprentice wins a national award

Cleves Place care home in Haverhill is celebrating after one of its team members was recognised at a national awards ceremony.

The Residential Care Services (RCS) Stars awards recognise individual and team excellence at more than 100 care homes nationwide across Care UK’s RCS division.

Cleves Place’s Charlotte King, was the recipient of one of the 22 awards handed out during the ceremony, beating stiff competition to be named Apprentice of the Year.

The panel of judges praised Charlotte’s reliability and honesty, and her willingness to learn in her role as an apprentice carer. Since joining the team at the care home on Millfields Way a year ago, Charlotte has been described as a star – committed to getting to know the residents so she can support them.

Sally Shadbolt, home manager at Cleves Place, said: “The RCS Award Ceremony was a truly inspirational evening. It was brilliant to hear about the compassion and dedication of team members, as well as the positive impact this has had on residents which enables them to live fulfilling lives.

“The team and I are thrilled for Charlotte and can honestly say it is so well deserved. Charlotte is a vibrant and happy person who always gives a warm welcome to residents, families and team members alike, and she is much loved character here at Cleves Place - well done Charlotte!”

Speaking about her award win, Charlotte added: “I was thrilled and completely shocked when I heard my name called out at the awards ceremony. I am dedicated to my apprenticeship and am working hard to become a fully qualified carer – recognition like this is a lovely pat on the back to let me know I’m on the right track.”

For more information about Cleves Place, call home manager Sally Shadbolt on 01440 858 661, or email Sally.Shadbolt@careuk.com.